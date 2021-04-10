Prison mates get probation in Orangeburg burglary

Two men who were prison mates are now serving probation terms after pleading guilty to a 2019 Orangeburg burglary.
Quincy Taquan DuBose, 24, of 4414 Wrangler Trail, Sumter, and Tyrone Jerome Fleming, 23, of 1625 Murph Mill Road, Orangeburg, both pleaded guilty last month to violent second-degree burglary.
Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced the men to five years in prison suspended to five years of probation.
The pair was indicted on their original charge of first-degree burglary but they pleaded guilty to violent second-degree burglary instead.
Dickson credited both of them for having already served 434 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
A restitution hearing will be held in a couple of weeks.
Prosecutors dismissed the pair’s charges of criminal conspiracy as part of plea agreement negotiations.
In addition, DuBose faced charges of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony and petit larceny valued at $2,000 or less. Prosecutors dismissed those charges as part of DuBose’s plea agreement.
Their charges stem from a Dec. 9, 2019, incident when they burglarized a man’s home and stole firearms from him.
Fleming was accused of distracting the senior homeowner while DuBose allegedly slipped through the house undetected and stole several weapons.
At the time of their arrests, Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said, “This could have possibly worked except for one detail the two had overlooked, and that being that the home is covered with security cameras – inside.”
In other guilty pleas:
- Kennan Edward Kennedy, 34, of 215 Garbarone Road, Elloree, pleaded guilty to non-violent second-degree burglary.
Dickson sentenced him to five years in prison, suspended to 30 months of probation.
He credited Kennedy for having already served three days at the OCDC.
As part of Kennedy’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed his charge of criminal conspiracy.
- Lanelson O. Utsey, 32, of 500 Fletcher St., Apt. 472, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a handgun and first-offense possession of a controlled substance, specifically ecstasy.
Dickson sentenced him to six months in prison, but credited him for having already served 14 days.
- Markey Jaquel Blakeley, 27, of 119 Bombay Drive, Holly Hill, pleaded guilty to first-offense third-degree burglary.
Dickson sentenced him to three years in prison, suspended to two years of probation.
A grand jury indicted Blakeley on his original charge of first-degree burglary, but he pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary instead.
The charge stems from a Nov. 22, 2020 incident.
- Monique Marshall Youngblood, 41, of 115 Hemlock Drive, Cordova, pleaded guilty to first-offense fraudulent check valued at $1,000 or more and giving false information to law enforcement.
Dickson sentenced her to two years in prison, suspended to five years of probation.
He credited Youngblood for having already served 30 days at the OCDC.
Dickson ordered her to pay restitution to the Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities.
A grand jury indicted Youngblood on her original charge of identity fraud to avoid identification by law enforcement, but she pleaded guilty to giving false information to law enforcement instead.
- Raymond Scottie Johnson, 65, of 143 Joe Paul Drive, Cordova, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of cocaine.
Dickson sentenced him to time served.
Contact the writer:mbrown@timesanddemocrat.comor 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.