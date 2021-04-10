Prison mates get probation in Orangeburg burglary

Two men who were prison mates are now serving probation terms after pleading guilty to a 2019 Orangeburg burglary.

Quincy Taquan DuBose, 24, of 4414 Wrangler Trail, Sumter, and Tyrone Jerome Fleming, 23, of 1625 Murph Mill Road, Orangeburg, both pleaded guilty last month to violent second-degree burglary.

Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced the men to five years in prison suspended to five years of probation.

The pair was indicted on their original charge of first-degree burglary but they pleaded guilty to violent second-degree burglary instead.

Dickson credited both of them for having already served 434 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

A restitution hearing will be held in a couple of weeks.

Prosecutors dismissed the pair’s charges of criminal conspiracy as part of plea agreement negotiations.

In addition, DuBose faced charges of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony and petit larceny valued at $2,000 or less. Prosecutors dismissed those charges as part of DuBose’s plea agreement.

Their charges stem from a Dec. 9, 2019, incident when they burglarized a man’s home and stole firearms from him.