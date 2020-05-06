Prince of Orange Mall store robbed at knifepoint

An assistant manager at Jimmy Jazz, located at the Prince of Orange Mall, was robbed at knifepoint on Sunday, according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident report.
The assistant manager told police that a man and a woman entered the store just before 1 p.m.
He described the man as standing approximately 6 feet with a thin build. He was wearing a tight white T-shirt, tight black shorts and a hair bonnet. He had painted toenails and a cartilage piercing, the report says.
The woman was 5 feet 2 inches tall with a thin build, he said. She had dreadlocks formed into a bun with a blue wrap around the bun.
The assistant manager said he tried to engage the pair when they entered the store, but was unsuccessful.
When he attempted a second time, he heard what sounded like someone pulling clothes from the racks, the report states.
He called out to the man, who “then turned and pulled out a switchblade type of knife and said, ‘Don’t come near me or I’ll stab you!’” the report states.
The assistant manager backed away from the man and instructed other store associates to call 911.
The pair allegedly left the store with 20 Tommy Hilfiger T-shirts valued at $24 each, 40 pairs of Tommy Hilfiger shorts valued at $55 each, 12 pairs of Kappa shirts valued at $60 each and five pairs of Kappa shorts valued at $50 each.
The assistant manager let the pair leave without any further confrontation, but followed them to the parking lot.
The pair got into a black Audi SUV, the report states.
Investigators are asking the public for help identifying the man and the woman involved in this incident.
If anyone has information, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers don’t have to give their names.
