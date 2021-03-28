‘Pretty decent guy’ lost eye in shooting; Orangeburg family offering reward for gunman’s arrest

Alex Longshore no longer has his right eye.
The 31-year-old has multiple skull fractures.
He’s experiencing vertigo.
And he’s facing an additional six surgeries.
All are a result of being shot in the head as he was attempting to go inside of his Broughton Street home on the night of Jan. 24.
The one thing that no one seems to know right now is who shot him.
His family is offering $2,000 to anyone who can provide a tip to law enforcement that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for shooting him, Longshore said.
He’s angry and frustrated, he said.
Longshore said he’d gone outside to get something out of his car that he needed for work the next day.
He locked his car and then attempted to walk back inside of the house he shares with a family member.
He made it to the first step when unknown men, two at least, approached from behind.
One of the men attempted to get the keys out of Longshore’s pocket, but wasn’t successful.
And then one of the men shot Longshore in the head.
Longshore then grabbed the shooter’s forearm and pushed him down.
Longshore never lost consciousness, he said.
He said the men took off in a vehicle. It sounded carbureted.
Longshore managed to make it inside of the house where his family member called 911.
Not only had Longshore been shot in the head, but the house sustained damage from gunfire too.
Orangeburg County EMS transported Longshore to the Regional Medical Center and then ultimately Prisma Health in Columbia.
He remained at Prisma Health for eight days undergoing medical treatment.
He had to eat through a straw when he was first hospitalized.
And now, due to the injuries he’s sustained, he’s not able to open his mouth as much as he was able to before someone shot him.
He has to cut his food into small pieces to eat it.
He wants whoever shot him to turn themselves in to law enforcement.
“I’m a pretty decent guy. I’ve been here six years and I hold down a nine-to-five job,” he said.
He doesn’t know who would’ve done this to him, but he believes they were trying to rob him of his vehicle.
The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is investigating all tips and leads.
If you think your tip may lead to the arrest and conviction of the person who shot Longshore and you’re interested in collecting the reward money, call Orangeburg Department of Public Safety dispatch at 803-534-2812. You’ll need to give dispatchers your name and how to reach you.
If you have a tip to pass along to investigators, but you’re not interested in collecting reward money, you may call dispatchers anonymously or may leave your tip with Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
