‘Pretty decent guy’ lost eye in shooting; Orangeburg family offering reward for gunman’s arrest

Alex Longshore no longer has his right eye.

The 31-year-old has multiple skull fractures.

He’s experiencing vertigo.

And he’s facing an additional six surgeries.

All are a result of being shot in the head as he was attempting to go inside of his Broughton Street home on the night of Jan. 24.

The one thing that no one seems to know right now is who shot him.

His family is offering $2,000 to anyone who can provide a tip to law enforcement that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for shooting him, Longshore said.

He’s angry and frustrated, he said.

Longshore said he’d gone outside to get something out of his car that he needed for work the next day.

He locked his car and then attempted to walk back inside of the house he shares with a family member.

He made it to the first step when unknown men, two at least, approached from behind.

One of the men attempted to get the keys out of Longshore’s pocket, but wasn’t successful.