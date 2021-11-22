Pregnant woman says baby threatened with knife in Orangeburg

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A pregnant woman claims a knife-wielding woman threatened to kill her unborn baby, according to an ODPS incident report.

The woman said the incident occurred Sunday afternoon as she was walking with a friend through a John C. Calhoun Drive parking lot.

The knife-wielding woman allegedly charged at them, but the pregnant woman’s friend stepped in to help, the report said.

The friend was cut on her arm. The pregnant woman and her friend managed to flee to a nearby street and call police.

The incident stems from a domestic dispute, according to the report.

In other reports:

• A Fletcher Street woman claims she and four children were injured Sunday afternoon as they fled a neighbor who pointed a gun at them, according to a police incident report.

The woman and children were taking the trash out at their St. Paul apartment when they heard a neighbor tapping on a window. They looked up and saw the neighbor allegedly pointing a gun at them. The woman claimed the neighbor also looked out the door while holding a gun.

The woman told officers she may have broken her arm when she tripped and fell while holding her 4-month-old child.

A neighbor tended to the infant after the woman fell on it, the report said. The infant was, “breathing funny but not really crying.”

Orangeburg County EMS transported the infant and woman to the hospital.

Officers noted the three remaining children were “limping and complaining of pain in their lower leg areas.” A woman took them to the hospital to get checked out.

The neighbor denied having any firearms in the home and “appeared to be very shocked at the allegations,” the report states.

According to the report, the neighbor was “busy frying shrimp and chicken” and opened the rear door, but latched the screen door, to let some of the smoke out of the kitchen.

• Someone set fire to some bushes beside a unit at Dogwood Apartments, located at 201 Folly Road, on Saturday evening, according to an incident report.

A witness put the fire out. The fire didn’t burn the apartment building.

