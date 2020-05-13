Pregnant Eutawville woman avoids getting run over by car, transported to hospital with injuries

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A pregnant Eutawville woman needed medical attention Tuesday after she injured herself trying to avoid getting run over by a vehicle driven by female subject.

The victim said around 9 a.m. Tuesday, the subject came to her sister's Memory Lane residence and tried to run her over with her gold Honda, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office incident report.

The victim was able to dive behind a tree to avoid getting hit by the car but landed on her stomach.

The victim said the vehicle "missed her by inches" and that the subject drove away laughing.

The woman said she was eight weeks pregnant and needed medical attention, according to the report.

The woman was transported to the hospital by her mother but did want to pursue charges against the subject.

The incident is pending further investigation.

In another report, an unknown subject allegedly pointed a firearm at a patron at a Neeses Highway service station early Wednesday morning before driving off.

The gun was allegedly pointed by a woman driving a blue Honda Accord. No shots were fired.

In other reports: