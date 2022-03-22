‘Potential suspect’ sought in fatal shooting in Orangeburg

Investigators are seeking a “potential suspect” in the March 6 shooting death of 47-year-old John Henry Butler at his 2030 Russell Street home, according to a press release from the City of Orangeburg.

Two people have already been charged with murder in Butler’s death.

The home’s surveillance video shows a Black male with a skinny build, according to the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety.

He was wearing loose-fitted faded blue jeans, a dark belt, a white shirt, a camouflaged stocking cap and a camouflaged hooded jacket.

He was also wearing white sneakers with black rubber soles.

Christopher Terell Gilyard, 40, of Bamberg and Terri Lynn Maynard, 50, of Orangeburg were taken into custody on March 16. They are each facing one count of murder.

Gilyard is also facing charges of armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony, pointing and presenting a firearm and possession of weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

City of Orangeburg spokesperson Jennifer Van Cleave said Gilyard and Maynard were located through a collaborative effort between the S.C. Law Enforcement Division and local law enforcement partners including ODPS, the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office and the S.C. Department of Natural Resources.

If anyone has information about the male depicted in the surveillance photos, they are asked to call the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety dispatch at 803-533-5907 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers don’t have to give their names.

