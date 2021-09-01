Potbellied pig on the lam in Holly Hill

It’s not the usual suspect, as the saying goes.

The Holly Hill police department found itself in a porcine pickle on Wednesday morning on Gardner Boulevard.

Chief Josh Detter and Sgt. Matt Bowen were on the way to assist with a bank escort when they spotted a potbellied pig dashing in front of the Holly Hill Post Office around 9:30 a.m.

Someone mentioned seeing the pig near IGA moments before he and Bowen arrived, Detter said.

Bowen chased the pig and nearly captured him, but was unsuccessful.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the pig was still on the lam.

“He’s friendly,” Detter said. “He must be someone’s pet.”

Detter encourages anyone who sees livestock roaming free to call law enforcement.

