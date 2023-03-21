Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A postal worker alleges she was assaulted by the father of her children as she was delivering mail in the Orangeburg area, according to an incident report.

The man claims the postal worker attacked him.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. Monday as the postal worker was delivering packages to a Decatur Street daycare.

The postal worker says she saw the man approaching her, so she tried to get inside the business. She claims the man prevented her from entering.

A physical altercation followed, the report said. The postal worker said she tried to get into the truck and drive away, but the man grabbed her from the moving vehicle and pulled her to the ground.

The truck continued to roll before coming to a stop in a nearby ditch, according to the report. The damage to the truck is estimated at $2,500.

The man fled the scene, the report said.

A witness confirmed the woman’s story.

The man returned to the scene and told deputies that he wanted to speak with the postal worker, but claimed she walked away, entered the truck and tried to run him over.

The man said he avoided being hit and was able to grab onto the side of the truck. He claims the woman jumped out and tackled him.

The postal worker was transported to MUSC-Orangeburg for treatment.

The man, who had visible injuries, was transported to the Orangeburg County Detention Center on an active arrest warrant out of Calhoun County.

According to the Calhoun County First Judicial Circuit Public Index, man is facing two counts of stalking and one count of second-degree harassment.

Monday’s incident is under investigation.