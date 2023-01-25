Possible carjacking witness sought; Calhoun County seeks stolen Honda Civic

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a stolen car and a man who may be able to provide information on the carjacking.

The 2017 white Honda Civic was stolen early Sunday from the EnMarket located at 6009 Columbia Road, St. Matthews.

Two suspects are being sought, as well as a man who was seen in the parking area around the time of the incident, according to Capt. Jimmy Orso.

Investigators believe the man may have information that pertains to the incident and they would like to speak to him.

A surveillance photo from the store shows what appears to be a light-complexioned man wearing white sneakers and a black track-like suit. The suit has a wide white stripe running down the sleeves and the sides of the pants. The man arrived at the business in a white SUV and parked at a gas pump.

Deputies were called to the scene at 2:44 a.m.

A couple arrived at the business in a 2017 white Honda Civic and parked at the front of the store, according to an incident report.

The driver left the engine running in the Civic as he went into the store for 30 seconds, the report states.

The woman remained in the front passenger seat.

As the driver was in the store, two strangers allegedly got into the Civic while the woman remained in the car.

The driver saw the strangers drive away in the car and began to chase after it.

The car turned right onto Burke Road toward Kennerly Road, the driver said.

He then saw the woman roll onto the concrete from the front passenger side.

The woman told deputies that while she was in the car, the stranger in the backseat told the stranger in the driver’s seat to let her out of it.

She left her Louis Vuitton purse in the car, she said, but was able to grab her identification card and money.

Investigators are searching for the two male strangers who stole the Civic. They are also looking for the Civic itself.

If anyone has information about the man seen in the parking lot, the two men who took the Civic or the Civic itself, they are asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 1-803-874-2741. Callers don’t have to give their names.