Police investigate report of shots fired at S.C. State

The most recent burglary took place on Saturday.

Someone kicked open the front door of the Orangeburg home and stole the following items: a 55-inch television, a 40-inch television, a laptop computer, a Sony Playstation4 and $20 in loose change.

The value of the stolen items is $1,399.

• A 2010 gray Nissan Rogue that was parked on the shoulder of Interstate 26 is missing.

A woman parked the vehicle on the side of the road at noon Saturday after it made some noises. A family member picked her up.

The Rogue was gone when the woman returned on Sunday afternoon.

The value of the Rogue is $10,000.

• Someone stole a 6-foot utility trailer and the 48-inch deck TroyBilt riding lawnmower it was holding from a Lawton Street residence in Orangeburg on Sunday.

The value of the trailer and lawnmower is $800.

• An unsecured 2004 white Hyundai Elantra was stolen from a Selena Circle residence in Holly Hill on Sunday, according to an incident report.

It is valued at $4,000.