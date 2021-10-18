Police investigate report of shots fired at S.C. State

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
Police responded to a report of someone firing shots on South Carolina State University’s campus just before 2 a.m. Sunday, according to an ODPS incident report.
No injuries were reported.
The university sent out a campus alert, noting “campus police have received a report of shots fired in the vicinity of Hugine Suites on the South Carolina State University campus.
“Campus police are on the scene and investigating. Students should take shelter in their residence hall rooms and avoid the exterior areas of Hugine Suites.”
S.C. State police called ODPS for assistance.
“A large number of university students were seen dispersing from the area,” the ODPS report said.
Officers performed a sweep of the area, looking for an active shooter or wounded individuals. None were found.
S.C. State says the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the incident should contact the S.C. State Police Department at 803-536-7188.
In other reports:
• Police believe juveniles may have started a small fire in a grassy area at an apartment complex, according to an ODPS report.
A resident of Dogwood Apartments, located on Crossing Circle, put out the fire with a fire extinguisher. He then called police.
The fire was near a wall outside of the laundry room area. The building wasn’t damaged.
Another resident provided video surveillance footage of the area, which allegedly showed juveniles running from the area around the time the fire started.
Officers spoke with some of the juveniles in the area.
• Someone stole a bag of DeWalt tools from behind Andrae & Co. Jewelers, located at 1135 Russell Street. The owner reported the theft on Friday.
The value of the tools is $1,000.
• A 9 mm Sig Sauer P938 handgun was stolen from an unsecured black Ford Fusion parked on Maxcy Street sometime between Oct. 13 and 15, according to an incident report.
The gun is valued at $750.
• Someone stole a yellow CAT 7500 generator from the bed of a black GMC Sierra pickup truck parked in the Orangeburg Plaza shopping center on Columbia Road on Sunday.
The generator is valued at $1,500.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
A Landfill Road man reported that his home was burglarized for the third time.
The most recent burglary took place on Saturday.
Someone kicked open the front door of the Orangeburg home and stole the following items: a 55-inch television, a 40-inch television, a laptop computer, a Sony Playstation4 and $20 in loose change.
The value of the stolen items is $1,399.
• A 2010 gray Nissan Rogue that was parked on the shoulder of Interstate 26 is missing.
A woman parked the vehicle on the side of the road at noon Saturday after it made some noises. A family member picked her up.
The Rogue was gone when the woman returned on Sunday afternoon.
The value of the Rogue is $10,000.
• Someone stole a 6-foot utility trailer and the 48-inch deck TroyBilt riding lawnmower it was holding from a Lawton Street residence in Orangeburg on Sunday.
The value of the trailer and lawnmower is $800.
• An unsecured 2004 white Hyundai Elantra was stolen from a Selena Circle residence in Holly Hill on Sunday, according to an incident report.
It is valued at $4,000.
• Someone removed a disabled, 2007 black GMC Yukon that was parked at Exit 93 on Interstate 95.
A Hopkins man reported he parked the Yukon at the exit around 7 p.m. Oct. 9. He worked all week and couldn’t return until Friday, when he discovered the vehicle was gone.
The value of the Yukon is $10,000.
