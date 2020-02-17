Police investigate graffiti as hate crime; downtown Orangeburg business painted with racist symbols

Gillespie said he doesn’t know the motivation behind the graffiti.

“Right now it would just be speculative, but obviously we have to take it seriously in that we’re here. It happened. We have to be even more cognizant of our surroundings, the type of individuals who may be walking through,” he said.

He said the business had two options: “quit or keep pressing on.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“We’re going to keep pressing on,” he said.

He and Aaron discussed what to do about the graffiti.

“I told my brother, ‘I would leave it up there.’ The community needs to see it. We can’t just hide it or run from it. Regardless of who did it, it’s up there and we have to accept it and accept all of the emotions that come with it and be willing to have those tough conversations, those sensitive conversations, that nobody likes to have,” he said.

The police incident report states the symbols spray-painted in black, “are known to be associated with anti-black hate groups and appeared to be displayed in that manner on the building.”