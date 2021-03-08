Police ID person shot, killed; investigation continues into death

The person killed in Saturday’s shooting incident has been identified as 33-year-old Donald Lynn Sistrunk Jr.

He died in the Maxcy Street home he shared with other family members, according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident report.

The investigation continues, according to ODPS Capt. Alfred Alexander. No arrests have been made.

Officers went to the home just before noon after someone reported that two brothers were arguing and one of them allegedly presented a firearm, according to a heavily redacted incident report.

While officers were on the way, dispatchers told them that one of the brothers had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found Sistrunk laying on his back on the floor in a room of the house.

Sistrunk’s mother was leaning over him and holding a towel to the right side of his torso, the report states.

Officers noted there was a black handgun on the floor next to Sistrunk’s left leg.

Sistrunk had a wound on the right side of his torso.

An officer administered CPR until Orangeburg County EMS arrived.