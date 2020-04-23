Pizza deliveryman robbed of cash, car, phone in Orangeburg

Orangeburg
Department
of Public Safety
An armed trio robbed a pizza deliveryman of his cash, car and phone on Monday, according to a police incident report.
The deliveryman reported that someone placed an online order for pizza. The customer requested that it be delivered to the side door of a Spring Valley Circle residence because the front door was broken.
The deliveryman said that when he got to the residence just before 9 p.m., it appeared to be vacant.
He twice tried to call the phone number left by the person who placed the online order, but he wasn’t able to reach anyone.
He went to the garage at the side of the house and knocked on the door inside of the garage.
He then heard someone coming from the backyard.
Three males jumped over the wall and came into the yard. They wore dark clothing and had masks covering their faces.
One of the men held a silver and black semi-automatic handgun.
The males demanded his money and keys. He complied, and the men ran toward the 2010 Nissan Altima that he’d parked in front of the residence.
The deliveryman walked behind the trio in the hopes of getting his cellphone from them, but one of the men pointed a gun at him and ordered him to back up or he’d get shot.
The value of the vehicle, cash and phone is $6,195.
Capt. Victor Cordon is asking anyone with information about this incident to report it to Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers don’t have to give their names.
Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
A Bowman woman claims a man who spent the night at her home took her vehicle and a license plate on Tuesday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
She went to sleep at 1 a.m. and when she woke up, she discovered her 1999 black Ford Taurus, with a beige roof or hood, was no longer in the yard.
She said the vehicle isn’t registered and that she is in possession of the keys.
She also accused the man of taking a license plate from a black Jeep, the report states.
The women said she won’t pursue charges against the man if he returns her property, the report said.
The value of the stolen property is $2,000.
In an unrelated report, someone stole a U-Haul auto transfer trailer from TRC Inc. on Gardner Boulevard near Holly Hill on Monday.
A business representative said the trailer was stolen sometime between 9:50 p.m. Sunday and 10:51 a.m. Monday.
The orange and gray U-Haul trailer had a Maryland license plate.
The trailer wasn’t locked, according to the report. The representative also noted that the surveillance camera system recorded the theft.
The value of the trailer is $7,800.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.
