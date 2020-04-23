Pizza deliveryman robbed of cash, car, phone in Orangeburg

The deliveryman walked behind the trio in the hopes of getting his cellphone from them, but one of the men pointed a gun at him and ordered him to back up or he’d get shot.

The value of the vehicle, cash and phone is $6,195.

Capt. Victor Cordon is asking anyone with information about this incident to report it to Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers don’t have to give their names.

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

A Bowman woman claims a man who spent the night at her home took her vehicle and a license plate on Tuesday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

She went to sleep at 1 a.m. and when she woke up, she discovered her 1999 black Ford Taurus, with a beige roof or hood, was no longer in the yard.

She said the vehicle isn’t registered and that she is in possession of the keys.

She also accused the man of taking a license plate from a black Jeep, the report states.

The women said she won’t pursue charges against the man if he returns her property, the report said.

The value of the stolen property is $2,000.