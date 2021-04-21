Pit bull removed from Orangeburg home after abuse allegations

She told deputies Monday that she locked her firearms in a safe before leaving for a military deployment.

When her brother went to remove the firearms from the safe the next day, he reported a .40-caliber Glock 22 and a 9mm Smith & Wesson M&P Shield were missing.

The woman alleges her roommate confessed that he took the firearms and sold them for cocaine. It will cost him $200 to get them back.

Investigators are trying to recover the weapons, the report states.

The value of the stolen firearms is $900.

In an unrelated report, someone broke into a Jamison Avenue residence while the homeowner was in the hospital. The theft was reported Monday.

The items stolen from the home include a 60-inch Phillips SmartTV, an air fryer, a rice cooker, two watches, and some gold and silver antique coins.

In addition, someone also shattered windows on a 1999 Ford Econo van and a 2003 Jaguar.

The value of the stolen items is $2,400.

