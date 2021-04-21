Pit bull removed from Orangeburg home after abuse allegations

Orangeburg
Department
of Public Safety
Officers removed a pit bull from a Bayne Street residence after someone reported seeing a child striking it repeatedly with a wooden board on Tuesday morning, according to an ODPS incident report.
The officer cited the child’s mother for alleged animal cruelty, according to the incident report.
The person who reported the incident showed an officer videos.
The officer said the videos showed the child allegedly picking up a wooden 2-by-4 that was just as tall as the child and hitting the dog on the head and body.
The officer also alleged that video shows the child on a dirt bike chasing the dog around a chair while attempting to hit him. The dog was tied to a chair.
The officer further alleged an older male from the same home “kicked and punched” at the dog, while the dog was inside a kennel.
Orangeburg County Animal Control assisted with removing and transporting the dog to the ODPS animal control kennels, the report states.
Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
A North woman claims her roommate stole her handguns and sold them for cocaine, an incident report states.
She told deputies Monday that she locked her firearms in a safe before leaving for a military deployment.
When her brother went to remove the firearms from the safe the next day, he reported a .40-caliber Glock 22 and a 9mm Smith & Wesson M&P Shield were missing.
The woman alleges her roommate confessed that he took the firearms and sold them for cocaine. It will cost him $200 to get them back.
Investigators are trying to recover the weapons, the report states.
The value of the stolen firearms is $900.
In an unrelated report, someone broke into a Jamison Avenue residence while the homeowner was in the hospital. The theft was reported Monday.
The items stolen from the home include a 60-inch Phillips SmartTV, an air fryer, a rice cooker, two watches, and some gold and silver antique coins.
In addition, someone also shattered windows on a 1999 Ford Econo van and a 2003 Jaguar.
The value of the stolen items is $2,400.
