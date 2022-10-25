Piece of 9/11 history comes to Holly Hill; flag flew at ground zero after attacks

HOLLY HILL – For about 30 minutes on Oct. 21, a U.S. flag with a unique history flew at the Holly Hill Town Hall municipal complex.

“This means a lot not just for the town, but for the county and the state of South Carolina,” Holly Hill Mayor Billy Chavis said.

“This is part of history,” he added.

The flag once flew over the rubble of the World Trade Center twin towers in New York City, just days following the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

The flag was also taken by U.S. Army troops on three tours in Iraq.

It now visits various places throughout the U.S. and will be donated to a museum in 2026, said John Sullivan of Virginia, the flag’s caretaker.

“It’s in our possession, but it truly belongs to America,” said Sullivan, founder of the Ground Zero Flag Team.

Escorting the flag to Holly Hill on Oct. 21 were runners with Run for the Fallen.

The runners were part of a three-day, 122-mile run from Charleston to Columbia.

The first day of the run began at Liberty Square on Concord Street in Charleston and ended in Holly Hill.

The second day stretched from Holly Hill to St. Matthews.

The final day of the run was from St. Matthews to Columbia.

One of the runners was Christopher Sutton of Brooklet, Ga.

Sutton said his uncle, who lived in South Carolina, was a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was killed seven days after he was supposed to come home from war in 1969.

“When my family was dealing with this, we didn’t have anything like this. In doing the national run and several state runs, I’ve just seen what it means to families who’ve experienced loss,” Sutton said.

The Patriot Guard Riders in South Carolina assisted in handing the flag to the Holly Hill Police Department, which hoisted the flag on the flagpole at town hall.

The Orangeburg County Fire District and Holly Hill Fire Department were also at the event.

Sullivan, who was interviewed by phone, said he and his wife owned a flag business in New Jersey when the 9/11 attacks occurred.

Sullivan provided a 3-foot-by-5-foot flag to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police Department for display at its temporary headquarters at ground zero.

Then on Nov. 20, 2001, the Port Authority PD replaced the flag with an 8-foot-by-12-foot flag and gave the smaller flag to Sullivan.

Sullivan said the flag shop became a place where the community gathered in the weeks that followed.

An officer at ground zero found a marble cross in the rubble and gave it to Sullivan.

The marble cross, flag and a “log book” travel together throughout the country to remind people of the sacrifices Americans made in the war on terrorism, Sullivan said.