Pickup truck stolen in Orangeburg area

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
Someone stole a 1989 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck from a Bonneville Drive residence in the Orangeburg area.
The theft was reported on Monday.
The truck is black with burgundy stripes and has a bed cover.
It is valued at $4,000.
In an unrelated report, someone stole the following items from a home on Gardensgate Road, Eutawville: two light fixtures, two sinks, a stove, a refrigerator, a washer, a dryer and a ceiling fan.
The theft was reported last Thursday.
The value of the items is $3,700.
