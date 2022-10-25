 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pickup truck stolen in Orangeburg area

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Someone stole a 1989 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck from a Bonneville Drive residence in the Orangeburg area.

The theft was reported on Monday.

The truck is black with burgundy stripes and has a bed cover.

It is valued at $4,000.

In an unrelated report, someone stole the following items from a home on Gardensgate Road, Eutawville: two light fixtures, two sinks, a stove, a refrigerator, a washer, a dryer and a ceiling fan.

The theft was reported last Thursday.

The value of the items is $3,700.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

