Surveillance cameras at Edisto High School captured photos of a male who officials allege broke into the facility, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“We’re looking to identify this individual who did more damage to the building than anything he stole,” Ravenell said. “If anyone knows who he is, please give us a call.”

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were called to Edisto High school in Cordova in reference to a break-in on Thursday.

Investigators found several windows broken at the RM Foster Road campus.

Staff members said a small amount of cash was taken from one area.

Damage to the facility is estimated to be around $300 while the cash taken was $50 or less.

In addition to the photographs, forensic evidence was recovered as well.

If anyone has any information on the subject or incident, they are urged to call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550.