Person sought after Sandy Run robbery
Calhoun County Sheriff Thomas Summers is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a person in surveillance photos from a convenience store in the Sandy Run community.

Summers said the individual was involved in a snatch-and-grab robbery at the Old State Road convenience store on the morning of Friday, Jan. 15.

If anyone has information about this person’s identity, they are asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 803-874-2741. Callers don’t have to give their names.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

 

