Person shot, killed near Branchville
breaking featured

Person shot, killed near Branchville

Branchville

Law enforcement officials positioned themselves in areas just outside of Branchville, such as Evenstock Way, to look for a suspect in a fatal shooting Wednesday.

 MARTHA ROSE BROWN, T&D

A person was shot and killed near Branchville on Wednesday afternoon, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Rene Williams.

The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. on Saddle Ridge Road.

Deputies and other law enforcement officials began looking for the suspected shooter.

Just before 3:30 p.m., deputies detained someone who is believed to be involved in the incident.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the person who died.

This story is developing.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

