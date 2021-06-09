Person shot, killed near Branchville

A person was shot and killed near Branchville on Wednesday afternoon, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Rene Williams.
The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. on Saddle Ridge Road.
Deputies and other law enforcement officials began looking for the suspected shooter.
Just before 3:30 p.m., deputies detained someone who is believed to be involved in the incident.
The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the person who died.
This story is developing.
