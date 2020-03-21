Person seriously injured in hit-and-run collision in Orangeburg
breaking

Person seriously injured in hit-and-run collision in Orangeburg

hit and run

This is an image of the vehicle that struck a person in Orangeburg and then sped away, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

 SPECIAL TO THE T&D

A person was seriously injured in a hit-and-run collision in Orangeburg, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The public is asked to help identify the driver.

The collision occurred at about 8:40 p.m. Friday on Whittaker Parkway at Myers Road.

The person was struck by a 2016 black Chevrolet Malibu. The vehicle should have damage on the driver’s side and a missing side mirror.

The S.C. Highway Patrol is asking anyone with information on the crash, vehicle or driver to call 843-953-6010 or *HP from a cellphone. Anonymous tips can be provided by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-CRIMESC.

