Person seriously injured in hit-and-run collision in Orangeburg

A person was seriously injured in a hit-and-run collision in Orangeburg, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The public is asked to help identify the driver.
The collision occurred at about 8:40 p.m. Friday on Whittaker Parkway at Myers Road.
The person was struck by a 2016 black Chevrolet Malibu. The vehicle should have damage on the driver’s side and a missing side mirror.
The S.C. Highway Patrol is asking anyone with information on the crash, vehicle or driver to call 843-953-6010 or *HP from a cellphone. Anonymous tips can be provided by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-CRIMESC.