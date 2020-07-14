Person of interest sought in suspicious death

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that investigators are seeking a person of interest in a suspicious death that was discovered on Sunday.

“This individual may have more information in this case,” the sheriff said. “We’re hoping to ask a few more questions of him.”

Ravenell said 26-year-old Chad Williams is being sought to see if he has more information in the death of a 27-year-old relative.

On Sunday, Williams notified sheriff’s investigators after discovering a relative unconscious inside the man’s Lazy Way Road residence.

The Palm Harbor Drive man told investigators he broke into the residence after failing to make contact with the deceased.

The deceased found inside the home in a recliner appeared to have some type of injury to his upper body.

Williams may have more information that is pertinent to the case.

If anyone has any information on Williams’ whereabouts, they are asked to contact or have Williams contact OCSO at 803-531-4647 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

