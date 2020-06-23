Person of interest sought in Orangeburg fire
Russell Street fire

A person of interest is being sought after fire damaged a manufactured home on Russell Street.

 SPECIAL TO THE T&D

Investigators are seeking a person of interest in a fire that damaged a manufactured home, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“Security video captured footage of this person at this residence igniting what appeared to be paper inside an open window,” Ravenell said. “If you recognize him, we’re asking you give us a call.”

Investigators were called out to a residence on the 2300 block of Russell Street at about 4 a.m. Monday.

Investigators arrived to find a door on the front porch was on fire.

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety arrived shortly after to extinguish the fire but not before an estimated $1,000 in damage had been done.

The owner had seen the male on a security camera on the property.

She remotely set off an alarm, causing the man to flee but not before he set on fire what looked like paper envelopes.

If anyone has any information on the incident or this person, they are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. All callers can remain anonymous

