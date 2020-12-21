Person of interest sought in fatal shooting of Orangeburg educator

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a person of interest in connection with last week’s fatal shooting of an Orangeburg educator.

“This investigation has been aggressive from the start, and has resulted in a name being developed as someone who may have knowledge of this shooting,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a release.

“If anyone has information on his location, please call us,” he said.

Investigators are seeking 18-year-old Aloysius Green of Orangeburg, Ravenell said. The sheriff’s office has not called Green a suspect.

On Dec. 14, investigators were sent to a residence on Myers Road where a caller stated someone had been shot.

Investigators found 49-year-old Karl Williams lying on the floor just inside the doorway with a gunshot wound.

A witness inside the home told investigators Williams responded to a knock at the door just before 9 p.m.

Green may have information that could be important to solving this case, Ravenell said.

Williams was a parent liaison and in the computer lab at Brookdale Elementary School.