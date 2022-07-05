Person of interest sought in fatal Orangeburg shooting

A person of interest is being sought in connection with the shooting death of an 18-year-old Orangeburg man, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“If anyone has any information on this person’s whereabouts, they are urged to call us,” Ravenell said in a release. “We need to talk to this individual to see what he knows about that night.”

Investigators want to talk to 18-year-old Tylek Frazier of Faglier Circle, Orangeburg.

De’Jon Aaron Rowe, of Murray Road, was found unresponsive on Judicial Circle on June 13. He had a gunshot wound to the chest.

Investigators believe the Frazier may have information on the fatal shooting. The sheriff’s office has not called him a suspect.

If anyone has any information on Frazier’s location, they are urged to call or have Frazier contact the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

All callers can remain anonymous.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0