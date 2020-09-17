Person of interest sought in Calhoun County church damage

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Calhoun County Sheriff Thomas Summers is asking the public to help identify a man who allegedly damaged a church.

Surveillance cameras at Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church in Swansea recorded video of a man and a white Ford truck around 10 a.m. on Aug. 19.

The sheriff’s office believes the man damaged the church property on Andrew Chapel Road.

If anyone has information about the man or the truck, they are asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 803-874-2741.

