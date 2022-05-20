Person of interest sought in 6-year-old’s shooting death, Orangeburg County sheriff says

Investigators are seeking a person of interest in the drive-by shooting that left a 6-year-old dead, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“During this intensive and round-the-clock investigation, we have developed a name,” Ravenell said. “If you have any information on his whereabouts, I strongly urge you to call us.”

Investigators are seeking Joshua Devon Pettus, Ravenell said in a release. He did not refer to Pettus as a suspect.

The Neeses man is described as a 29-year-old Black male.

Pettus is wanted for questioning in connection with the drive-by shooting death of 6-year-old Winston Hunter of Woodford on Friday, May 13.

The shooting occurred after Hunter, his parents and older brother returned home from a family event, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

Hunter’s father heard multiple gunshots and told everyone to get down.

He noticed his 6-year-old son was injured on the couch, so he picked him up and took him to a bedroom.

The boy’s mother called 911, telling a dispatcher someone shot her son.

A 911 dispatcher guided the boy’s father in performing CPR until first responders arrived.

Orangeburg County EMS arrived and pronounced Hunter deceased.

Anyone who has any information on Pettus’ location is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 803-531-4647 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

All callers can remain anonymous.

