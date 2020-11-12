Person of interest sought following fatal Holly Hill shooting; gunshot victim’s name released

Orangeburg County investigators are seeking a person of interest following the shooting death of a Columbia teen, according to Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

"We have developed information that indicates this individual may have information on this shooting death," Ravenell said. "If anyone knows where he is, have him get in touch with us."

Ravenell said investigators are looking for 20-year-old Yo’Quan Azjean Summers of Dorchester County.

The St. George man is wanted for questioning in Monday's fatal shooting of an 18-year-old Columbia male. The sheriff’s office did not indicate he is facing any charges.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were called out to an Academy Lane location in Holly Hill just after noon Monday after a passing motorist reported seeing an injured person.

The person was killed has been identified as Antonio Singleton, 18, of Marshdeer Way, Columbia. He died of a gunshot wound, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle.

Qveyon Abraham, 21, of Santee, was charged with murder a day after the shooting.