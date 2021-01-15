Person of interest sought after theft of purse at Orangeburg Walmart

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office investigators are seeking a person of interest following the theft of a pocketbook from a shopping cart.

“We’d certainly like to speak with this individual in connection with this case,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in release. “If anyone knows who she is, please give us a call.”

Around 11 p.m. Tuesday, an Orangeburg woman was driving an electric cart to her vehicle after shopping at Walmart.

As she was leaving the North Road business, she realized she did not have her pocketbook.

Thinking it could have fallen from her car roof or possibly left in the cart, she backtracked to search for the pocketbook but did not find it.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Security video shows the woman returning the electric cart with her pocketbook. She forgot to take it from the cart.

The video then appears to show someone taking the pocketbook, the sheriff’s office says.

The woman said the pocketbook contained cash and personal documents.

If anyone has any information connected to the incident, they are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

People using Crimestoppers are encouraged to utilize the P3 Tips app or submit a web tip by going to CrimeSC.com and clicking “submit a tip.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0