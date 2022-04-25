Person of interest sought after allegation of sex assault near Elloree

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a person of interest who may be able to help their investigation in an alleged sexual assault. The person has not been identified as a suspect.

A woman claims she was sexually assaulted early Saturday morning by a man she met at a bar in Orangeburg.

After she had two cocktails, the man told her about a house party in Calhoun County, an incident report states.

The woman told investigators that she drove the man to the party at Three Bridges Road, close to Elloree, around 1:30 a.m.

At some point, the woman decided she wanted to leave, but she couldn’t find her keys.

The man told her they could look for her keys later and a friend of his could drive her home, the report said. She and the man rode in the backseat of a car while the man’s friend drove.

The woman alleges the man sexually assaulted her in the backseat.

She tried to exit the moving car, but the man pulled her back, the report states.

The driver returned her and the man to the party, dropping her off in the driveway.

The woman claims the man returned her wallet and keys when they got back.

Other people at the party helped her get to a safe location.

A little while later, she went to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

A CCSO investigator wrote in his report that RMC did, “not have a SANE nurse or anyone trained to complete the needed exam with these events.”

SANE is an acronym for Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner.

Medical staff at RMC made arrangements for the woman to receive the exam at Palmetto Health Richland instead.

If anyone knows the identification of the man, shown in photographs provided by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or the sheriff’s office at 803-874-2741. Callers don’t have to give their names.

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety assisted with the investigation.

