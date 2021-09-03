Person killed in Orangeburg County motorcycle crash identified

A motorcyclist was killed in a collision on Friday morning near Orangeburg, according Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred around 8 a.m. as the motorcyclist was attempting to merge from U.S. Highway 301 north onto Interstate 26 west.

The motorcyclist’s 2009 Harley-Davidson and an unknown vehicle made contact, Tidwell said. The motorcyclist was ejected.

The collision remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Tidwell said a preliminary investigation indicates the unknown vehicle was not at fault, but the department is seeking information on the unknown vehicle.

If anyone witnessed the collision near mile marker 154, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or dial *HP from a mobile phone.

The motorcyclist was Kimberly Hollier, 71, of 485 E. Lincoln Ave., Mt. Vernon, N.Y., according to Orangeburg County Coroner Samuetta Marshall.

Hollier died as a result of blunt force trauma. The manner of death is accidental, Marshall said.

Highway collisions have claimed the lives of 30 people in Orangeburg County so far this year.