Person killed in crash identified; truck led officers on Bamberg, Orangeburg county chase

A 42-year-old Norway man has been identified as the person who died after a truck crashed into a tree on Monday morning. That followed a two-county chase by multiple law enforcement agencies.
Clint Christopher Morris, of Henry Road, “died of multiple blunt force injuries” due to the collision, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle.
His death has been ruled an accident, Fogle said.
Morris was driving a 2004, heavy-duty GMC Sierra 2500 pickup that was reported stolen from the Branchville area on Monday morning, according to a Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office incident report. The truck had a .22-caliber Magnum revolver inside at the time of the theft.
After the truck was reported stolen, a Bamberg County deputy spotted it in the parking lot of a Bamberg restaurant. The deputy confirmed the license plate number matched, the report states.
The truck left the restaurant and turned right onto U.S. Highway 301 toward Orangeburg.
The deputy attempted to stop the truck after activating blue lights and sirens.
A Bamberg police officer, the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office and the S.C. Highway Patrol all eventually joined the case.
Eventually, the pickup led officers to Middle Willow Road, a few of miles outside of Norway, where it collided with a tree near Rutland Road.
A trooper performed CPR on Morris until Orangeburg County EMS arrived.
EMS transported Morris to the Regional Medical Center.
The S.C. Highway Patrol asked the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department to investigate the incident because the Highway Patrol was involved in the pursuit, according to SCHP Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.
Morris pleaded guilty in July 2020 to criminal conspiracy in Spartanburg County and possession of a stolen vehicle in Lexington County in 2017.
At the time of his collision, he was out on bond on multiple charges.
In the Town of North, he was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle valued at $10,000 or more and second or subsequent offense possession of one ounce of marijuana or less stemming from a Dec. 8, 2020 incident.
In February 2020, Lexington County authorities charged him with possessing implements capable of being used in a crime, first-offense possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base, first-offense possession of a controlled substance and first-offense manufacturing methamphetamine.
So far this year, 430 people have lost their lives on the state’s highways. During the same time last year, highway collisions claimed 383 lives across the state.
There have been 16 highway fatalities in Orangeburg County this year, compared to 11 during the same time period last year.
One person has died due to a collision in Bamberg County so far this year. A highway collision also claimed a life there during the same time period last year.
Four people have lost their lives in collisions in Calhoun County this year, but there weren’t any highway fatalities there during the same time period last year.
