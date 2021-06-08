Person killed in crash identified; truck led officers on Bamberg, Orangeburg county chase

Eventually, the pickup led officers to Middle Willow Road, a few of miles outside of Norway, where it collided with a tree near Rutland Road.

A trooper performed CPR on Morris until Orangeburg County EMS arrived.

EMS transported Morris to the Regional Medical Center.

The S.C. Highway Patrol asked the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department to investigate the incident because the Highway Patrol was involved in the pursuit, according to SCHP Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

Morris pleaded guilty in July 2020 to criminal conspiracy in Spartanburg County and possession of a stolen vehicle in Lexington County in 2017.

At the time of his collision, he was out on bond on multiple charges.

In the Town of North, he was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle valued at $10,000 or more and second or subsequent offense possession of one ounce of marijuana or less stemming from a Dec. 8, 2020 incident.

In February 2020, Lexington County authorities charged him with possessing implements capable of being used in a crime, first-offense possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base, first-offense possession of a controlled substance and first-offense manufacturing methamphetamine.