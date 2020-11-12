Person in custody following officer-involved shooting near Springfield

A person is being held in the Aiken County Detention Center following an officer-involved shooting near Springfield, although his role in the incident is still unclear.

The shooting incident occurred Monday morning after Springfield police pursued a person in a vehicle that was reported stolen. Shots were fired during a confrontation between the person and a Springfield police officer.

"We know shots were fired and we know the officer fired," S.C. Law Enforcement Division spokesman Tommy Crosby said.

SLED is investigating whether the person also fired a weapon. They believe the person was the only occupant of the vehicle during the Springfield incident.

Crosby confirmed a person was taken into custody late Wednesday night without incident in Barnwell County. The person was taken to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, which has outstanding warrants against the person.

The person could face additional charges related to the officer-involved shooting. SLED will issue the warrants after Aiken County issues its warrants.

Crosby said the person does have a criminal record. He did not release the person’s name.