Person hiding in bushes shoots at Orangeburg man

The July 4 shooting outside Chicago in Highland Park, Illinois, is one of more than 500 mass shootings in 2022 so far.  

Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

A 31-year-old man said he was shot at Monday evening by a man hiding in the bushes of his Ellis Avenue home, according to an incident report.

The man got home around 6 p.m. when someone in a nearby bush said, "What's up?"

The Ellis Avenue man asked who was there.

The person in the bush told the man to “come close so you can see,” according to the report.

The man said the person in the bush began firing shots at him as he fled. He was not physically injured.

Officers found shell casings at the scene as well as a bullet hole in the front bumper of a nearby Toyota, the report states.

In a separate incident, an Orangeburg woman reported someone caused $2,000 worth of damage to her 2013 Lincoln on Sunday night.

The woman said the vehicle, which was parked at her Henley Street residence, had the tag stolen. Air was released from her tires and profanity was keyed on the left rear passenger side door.

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

An Orangeburg man reported someone stole his 2016 Infiniti Q-50 from his Jamison Avenue residence Monday afternoon.

The man said his vehicle was unlocked with keys inside, according to an incident report.

It was later determined that the vehicle was towed from the parking lot of the neighborhood Walmart. A man was observed fleeing the vehicle and jumping over the fence behind Walmart, the report said.

The subject left the vehicle running.

