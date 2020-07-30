Person flashes gun at Orangeburg cashier

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A cashier reported that someone dressed in black flashed a firearm at her after she closed a gas station on Tuesday night.

The incident happened around 10:20 p.m. at the Walmart Neighborhood Market gas station at 332 Stonewall Jackson Boulevard.

The cashier was hyperventilating when police arrived and wasn’t able to tell officers anything, an incident report states. She was able to tell her manager about the incident moments before police arrived.

The manager said the employee was inside of the cashier booth and heard someone knock on the side window.

When she looked up, she saw someone brandish a pistol. The person then fled into the darkness.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A woman says she was shoved out of her vehicle by her ex-boyfriend around 5 a.m. Thursday, according a sheriff’s office incident report.

Deputies found the woman wearing only pajama bottoms on Hope Lane in Bowman after receiving a call from a concerned citizen.

The woman said she is in the process of moving to the Upstate and returned to the area to pick up some personal items.