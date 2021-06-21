 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Person dies in Orangeburg County crash
0 comments
breaking top story

Person dies in Orangeburg County crash

{{featured_button_text}}
SCHP illustration library
SOURCE: www.scdps.gov

A person died after a truck ran into a power box near Orangeburg just before 11 a.m. Monday, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Trooper Nick Pye.

The 2000 Dodge pickup truck was traveling north on Cannon Bridge Road, near Southwest Circle. The truck went left of center, ran off the road and struck a power box.

The name of the driver has not yet been released.

The collision remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Sixteen people have been killed on Orangeburg County’s highways so far this year, according to the S.C. Department of Public Safety.

During the same time period last year, 11 people died in highway crashes throughout the county.

Four people have died on Calhoun County highways this year. During the same time period last year, there weren’t any highway fatalities in the county.

There has been one highway fatality in Bamberg County this year. That’s the same number as last year during the same time period.

Statewide, 425 highway crashes have resulted in 463 deaths this year. During the same time period last year, 393 highway crashes resulted in 427 deaths.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

VP Harris in Pennsylvania to tout Child Tax Credit

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News