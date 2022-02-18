 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Person dies in collision with dump truck

  • 0
Highway Patrol illustration

SCHP

 T&D FILES

A person died Friday morning in a head-on collision with a dump truck on Whittaker Parkway in Orangeburg, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

The collision occurred at 8:21 a.m. as a 2013 Chevrolet Spark was traveling south on Whittaker Parkway near Atlantic Avenue.

The Spark crossed the center line, ran off the road to the left, struck the sidewalk and came back on the road before striking a Mack dump truck, Tidwell said.

The driver, who died in the crash, was the only occupant of the Spark. The name of the driver has not yet been released.

The driver of the dump truck was not injured. He was the only occupant of truck.

0 Comments
0
0
0
5
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Planes struggle to land at Heathrow Airport as Storm Eunice hits London

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News