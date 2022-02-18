Person dies in collision with dump truck

A person died Friday morning in a head-on collision with a dump truck on Whittaker Parkway in Orangeburg, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

The collision occurred at 8:21 a.m. as a 2013 Chevrolet Spark was traveling south on Whittaker Parkway near Atlantic Avenue.

The Spark crossed the center line, ran off the road to the left, struck the sidewalk and came back on the road before striking a Mack dump truck, Tidwell said.

The driver, who died in the crash, was the only occupant of the Spark. The name of the driver has not yet been released.

The driver of the dump truck was not injured. He was the only occupant of truck.

