People, animals removed from St. Matthews home; two charged in Calhoun County
Two St. Matthews residents are facing multiple charges after a concerned citizen contacted authorities, according to Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Matt Trentham.

Shelby Jean Neil, 58, is charged with one count of neglect of a vulnerable adult or helpless person and three counts of unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person by a custodian.

Liston Windham, 78, is charged with one count each of abuse of a vulnerable adult and third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under age 16.

The pair live at a home on Family Run Lane.

Trentham said a concerned citizen called to report alleged abuse at the St. Matthews home on Wednesday.

Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler, Administrator Sidney Evering II and Department of Public Safety Chief Mike Adams discuss allegations that an officer violated the department’s use of force policy.

Deputies found the home in deplorable condition, Trentham said. They contacted the S.C. Department of Social Services and Calhoun County Animal Control.

The sheriff’s office and DSS worked to place numerous people from the home into emergency protective custody.

In addition, Calhoun County Animal Control removed several dogs from the home, Trentham said. He said the dogs were infested with bugs and had skin irritations.

Calhoun County Magistrate Jeffrey Bloom set Neil’s bond at $50,000 but released her on her own personal recognizance, with specific conditions.

Windham’s bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety. As of Friday afternoon, he remained at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

If Neil is convicted on her most serious charges, she up to 10 years in prison and a fine.

If Windham is convicted of his most serious charge, he faces up to 15 years in prison.

Liston Windham

Windham

 SOURCE: OCDC
Shelby Jean Neil

Neil

 SOURCE: OCDC

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

