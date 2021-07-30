People, animals removed from St. Matthews home; two charged in Calhoun County

Two St. Matthews residents are facing multiple charges after a concerned citizen contacted authorities, according to Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Matt Trentham.

Shelby Jean Neil, 58, is charged with one count of neglect of a vulnerable adult or helpless person and three counts of unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person by a custodian.

Liston Windham, 78, is charged with one count each of abuse of a vulnerable adult and third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under age 16.

The pair live at a home on Family Run Lane.

Trentham said a concerned citizen called to report alleged abuse at the St. Matthews home on Wednesday.

Deputies found the home in deplorable condition, Trentham said. They contacted the S.C. Department of Social Services and Calhoun County Animal Control.

The sheriff’s office and DSS worked to place numerous people from the home into emergency protective custody.

In addition, Calhoun County Animal Control removed several dogs from the home, Trentham said. He said the dogs were infested with bugs and had skin irritations.