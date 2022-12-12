Pedestrian shot in leg outside Orangeburg

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A 38-year-old Orangeburg man was shot in the leg as he walked on the 800 block of Stilton Road on Saturday, according to an incident report.

The shooting occurred just before noon.

The man told deputies that he heard several gunshots. As he continued to walk, he felt a sharp pain in his right leg.

He then fell to one knee, he said.

The man managed to drive himself to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

He told deputies he didn’t see who shot him and doesn’t want to pursue charges.

In other reports:

• A bullet went through the door of a woman’s Representative Circle apartment in Orangeburg on Saturday.

The woman was in her bed and sleeping at 2:30 a.m. when shots rang out.

She heard about eight rounds fired.

One of the bullets entered through her front door and struck the wall on the opposite side of the living room.

Deputies collected multiple shell casings just outside of her apartment.

The woman was not physically injured.

• Someone stole a John Deere zero-turn lawnmower from a Creek Mill Road shed in North on Saturday.

The lawnmower is valued at $11,000.

• Someone stole tools from a truck parked at a Creek Mill Road home in North on Saturday.

The tools are valued at $4,000.

• A catalytic converter was stolen from a 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe parked at Beard’s Auto Sales, located at 2191 Five Chop Road in Orangeburg, on Saturday.

The catalytic converter is valued at $500.