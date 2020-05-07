You are the owner of this article.
Pedestrian killed in Orangeburg train collision identified
The man who died after being hit by a train Tuesday has been identified as Stacey Xavier Reed, 54, formerly of Riggs Street in Orangeburg, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle.

Fogle said Reed’s body will undergo an autopsy on Friday.

A woman saw Reed walking on the railroad tracks at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday near McDonald’s, at the intersection of Magnolia Street and John C. Calhoun Drive, according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident report.

She heard the train’s front engine sounding its horn, but Reed didn’t respond.

The train, which was going 20 mph at the time, collided with him, the report says.

Orangeburg County EMS transported him to the Regional Medical Center where he died at 9:28 p.m.

The 20-car Norfolk Southern train was hauling freight to Greenville from North Charleston, the incident report states.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

