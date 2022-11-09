Pedestrian killed in Orangeburg incident identified

The pedestrian who was killed in a Friday night incident has been identified as Stormi Dukes, 35, of Orangeburg, Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle said Wednesday.

The Caroway Street woman died on Saturday at Prisma Health Richland, he said.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, he said.

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is continuing to investigate the woman’s death.

Dukes was struck by a car around 9:30 p.m. Friday near the intersection of John C. Calhoun Drive and Broughton Street, according to City of Orangeburg spokesperson Jennifer Van Cleave and an incident report.

ODPS first learned about the incident when two people in a silver sedan approached an officer on Stonewall Jackson Boulevard, the report states.

The driver and passenger allegedly told the officer that a person “jumped” on the car on John C. Calhoun Drive.

Neither the driver nor the passenger wanted officers to write a report about the incident, according to the report.

There was damage to the plastic area of the silver car’s passenger side headlight. There was also a scuff mark on the passenger front fender.

The car’s occupants said the damage wasn’t there before the person made contact with the car, the report said.

“Due to concerns of an accident happening involving an individual in the middle of the roadway of John C. Calhoun Drive, I immediately left” the Stonewall Jackson Boulevard area, the officer wrote.

When the officer arrived at 1096 John C. Calhoun Drive, he saw a white Dodge truck stopped in front of a gas station and Dukes lying in the roadway.

City video cameras recorded the incident. Several parts of the incident report were redacted.

ODPS encourages anyone with information about the incident to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.