Pedestrian charged after accident in Orangeburg

The pedestrian struck by a vehicle Tuesday night was charged with public disorderly conduct in the incident.

The New York City resident was charged after being transported to the hospital for injuries sustained in the incident.

The extent of his injuries are unknown.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the pedestrian was walking on Chestnut Street near Goff Avenue around 7 p.m. Tuesday when he was struck by a 2004 Buick.

The pedestrian was allegedly not crossing the street at a proper crosswalk, according to the SCHP.

