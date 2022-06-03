Patient accused of stealing vehicle at Orangeburg hospital; Boykin spaniel inside SUV recovered

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

A 57-year-old North Carolina woman is accused of stealing an SUV with a dog inside from the Regional Medical Center.

Karen Drown, of 2454 Chester Road, Lenoir, is charged with grand larceny valued at $10,000 or more.

According to her warrant, the theft was captured on RMC’s video surveillance system.

Drown had been released as a patient from RMC on the morning of May 19, according to an incident report.

The owner of a 2017 Buick Enclave left the engine running as she stepped away from her vehicle, the report said. The doors were unlocked and a brown Boykin spaniel was in the backseat.

Drown allegedly drove away in the Enclave. The SUV crashed on U.S. Highway 301 in Santee after a brief pursuit by the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Orangeburg County EMS returned Drown to RMC for medical treatment.

The Boykin spaniel was returned to the owner, according to OCSO spokesperson Richard Walker.

Drown was taken into custody Wednesday. Orangeburg County Magistrate Valerie Lawrence set Drown’s bond at $5,000 cash or surety. As of Friday afternoon, Drown hadn’t posted bond.

If convicted, Drown faces up to 10 years in prison.

Holly Hill

Police Dept.

A Holly Hill man is facing a drug charge after being stopped at a license checkpoint in the town, according to a police incident report.

Keenan Nykel Gillard, 33, of 212 Bunch Ford Road, is facing one count of second-offense possession with intent to distribute cocaine, according to a warrant.

Gillard stopped for a license checkpoint on Gardner Boulevard on Saturday.

Officers claim Gillard was driving, but he didn’t have a driver’s license with him.

The officers allege they smelled marijuana, so they had Gillard and his passengers exit the vehicle while officers conducted a search.

Gillard is accused of having 3.7 grams of cocaine wrapped in eight small, plastic bags in the glove compartment of the car.

Police Chief Josh Detter told Gillard that he should’ve known better than to “bring that junk” into Holly Hill, the report states.

“Cocaine ain’t that bad!” Gillard allegedly replied, according to Detter.

Detter claims that Gillard said the cocaine was his.

Gillard was convicted of first-offense possession with intent to distribute cocaine in 2010.

If convicted of second-offense possession with intent to distribute cocaine, Gillard faces up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

The following items were reported stolen from a secured guestroom of the EconoLodge motel, located at 1415 John C. Calhoun Drive, on Thursday: an Amazon Fire tablet, an HP Pavilion laptop computer, a Nintendo Switch, children’s clothing, a child’s Batman book bag, children’s toys and a motel-owned, 42-inch Insignia flatscreen television.

The value of the stolen items is $1,460.

In an unrelated report, someone stole the catalytic converter from a 2006 black Honda Pilot parked at D&B Seafood restaurant, located at 815 John C. Calhoun Drive.

The theft occurred on Thursday.

The value of the catalytic converter is $500.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.