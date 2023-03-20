A group of pastors who’ve been discussing the community’s needs are getting ready to announce their plans for Orangeburg.

“The citizens are tired of talk and want action,” the Rev. J. Johnson said. He’s assistant pastor at Good Shepherd Outreach Ministry in Orangeburg.

On Tuesday, March 28, Orangeburg faith leaders will present their Orangeburg Clergy Initiative. It’s a partnership with community leaders in the areas of health care, education, business/economy, politics and law enforcement, Johnson said.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in the multipurpose room of the Orangeburg County Library, located at 1645 Russell Street. The public is invited to attend.

Local clergy, in partnership with the Orangeburg Branch NAACP, hosted several meetings last year to discuss community needs.

The presentation on March 28 will describe how the faith community is committed to take action.

For example, Johnson said faith leaders and churches will increase their involvement with local schools by working with the Orangeburg County School District’s superintendent and staff to mentor students.

Some church members and ministers already mentor local students and those efforts are expected to increase, Johnson said.

He said there’s an effort, “To open up churches to provide academic assistance.”

“It’s something we’re already doing,” he said.

Johnson noted other church leaders can attend the March 28 meeting to learn how they can become involved in similar efforts.

There are also plans to increase civic/political awareness between elected officials and the faith community, he said.

For example, churches like Johnson’s will host discussions at scheduled times during the week, not on Sundays, for elected officials to visit and educate the public about pending legislation that affects the Orangeburg area.

The Orangeburg Clergy Initiative will also discuss how faith leaders and police can work together better in areas like community policing.

The initiative will also focus on how churches can contribute to a healthier community.

“Our community suffers greatly from hypertension, COVID-19” and other health issues, Johnson said.

The Orangeburg Clergy Initiative will discuss how churches can conduct workshops and take other preventative health measures.

Lastly, the initiative calls for faith-based groups to become more involved in business/economy efforts by helping teach soft skills to those who are seeking jobs or becoming entrepreneurs, for example.

Johnson said local churches have a unique opportunity to unite behind these efforts and work together.

For more information about the March 28 presentation, contact the Rev. Robert J. Johnson at 803-308-6908 or the Rev. Todd A. Brown at 703-350-6397.