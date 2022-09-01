Passenger killed in Wednesday crash ID’d

The passenger who died in a single-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County on Wednesday has been identified.

Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle announced that 76-year-old Anita Oliver, of Gramercy Lane, died due to injuries sustained in the collision.

S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said the crash occurred at 6:19 a.m. as a 2006 Ford Econoline van was traveling east on Shillings Bridge Road near Cope.

The van reached U.S. Highway 301, went across all lanes of traffic and then into a wooded area, where it struck a tree.

The driver and four other passengers were taken to the Regional Medical Center for treatment while three other passengers were taken to the Bamberg-Barnwell Emergency Medical Center in Denmark.

So far this year, 665 people have been killed in crashes across South Carolina’s highways.

Compared to the same time period last year, there were 786 highway deaths.

In Orangeburg County, 23 people have died this year in crashes. Compared to the same timeframe last year, there were 30 highway deaths in the county.

Three people have died in crashes in Calhoun County this year, that’s two fewer when compared to the same time period last year.

One person has been killed in a collision in Bamberg County this year. Compared to the same time period last year, two people lost their lives due to crashes in Bamberg County.