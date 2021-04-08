Parts stolen from St. Matthews church bus

An unknown suspect stole parts from a church bus.

On April 5, a St. Matthews man reported the theft of a muffler and a large portion of the exhaust system. of the St. Matthews Christian Center's activity bus.

There are no suspects and the loss is $1,000.

In an unrelated incident on March 29, a St. Matthews man reported that someone had stolen his black 9mm Ruger pistol.

The three family members denied that they had moved the weapon from his residence. He stated there was no forced entry.

The weapon was entered into the National Crime Information Center’s database. The value is $300.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0