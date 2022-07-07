Parents: 3-year-old saved brother’s life; child who died in tractor accident ‘was a happy person’

A 3-year-old described as being “full of life,” gave her own by protecting her 1-year-old brother last Friday in Cope, her parents say.

Affectionately known as “JJ,” Jacqueline Jo Major died after she and her brother fell out of a tractor and under an attached mowing implement.

“I don’t know if it was how they fell or how it happened, but JJ climbed on top of Charles,” said the children’s mother, Whitney Boedicker. That saved Charles’ life.

The accident occurred as their father, Charles Darius Major, was mowing sod in a field near the intersection of Cope Road and Moorer Road.

Darius Major had been working for a sod farming company for less than a month when the accident occurred.

JJ and Charles were napping inside the enclosed, air conditioned Case 125 tractor as their father worked.

He was nearly done when one of the children asked “Dad, can we go play in the grass?”

“After this last cut we’ll go and play in the grass. Sit down for me,” he replied.

“So I started making a right turn and I am looking at my right-turn blade to make sure I am still in line. When I trimmed a hair back around, my kids was gone,” he said.

“They was on the door, messing with the door and the door flew open and like a gust of air came in,” he said.

“So I stopped what I was doing immediately, lifted up everything and my kids were under there,” he added.

“I was panicking. I did everything I could do,” he said.

The father took off his shirt and tied it around his daughter’s injuries to stop the bleeding while he called 911.

“I kept her awake,” he said.

Orangeburg County EMS took both children to the Regional Medical Center.

Once there, professionals placed JJ into a medically induced coma to try to treat her injuries.

Neither of the children could be transported by helicopter to Prisma Health Children’s Hospital in Columbia due to stormy weather, so crews took them there by ambulance.

For JJ, it ended up being too late, Boedicker said.

By the time she arrived at Prisma, JJ was in cardiac arrest. She’d lost too much blood, Boedicker said.

“They tried to give her a blood transfusion and started chest compressions. It was just too late,” she said.

JJ’s brother “is making progress,” she said.

He, too, was in a medically induced coma.

On Wednesday he began to wake up and tried to talk.

“He’s still trying to wake up,” Boedicker said on Thursday afternoon.

“His voice is out due to a tube being in there for so long, so we’re working on getting his voice back,” she said.

“We will see a speech therapist soon,” she said.

The 1-year-old has a broken left arm, a broken left leg, a cracked vertebrae and is wearing a neck-and-back brace, Boedicker said.

She said her son adored his sister.

“He followed her around a like a lost puppy,” Boedicker said.

As for JJ, “She was full of life. She loved being a mother to her brother and taking charge. She was sassy,” Boedicker said.

“She was going to be president, I fully believed that,” she said.

JJ loved water balloons.

Boedicker’s parents live near Stump Hole Landing, a few miles from Elloree.

“JJ gained her own little community in Stump Hole,” she said.

Whenever JJ traveled there, Boedicker said they’d have to slow down as they neared a farm that has horses and mules.

JJ had to wave at them.

JJ enjoyed being outdoors and riding on tractors.

“When JJ was a baby, my dad had a tractor and the only way we could get JJ to sleep at night was when he would put her on his lap in the tractor and just ride around,” Boedicker said.

“There wasn’t much JJ didn’t like. She was a happy person,” she added.

The past week has been hard for the couple as they cope with getting their 1-year-old well and planning a funeral for their 3-year-old.

Darius Major said the support and love he has from Boedicker and family is helping him get through each tough day.

At one point, he thought about giving up, he said.

“This is just an accident,” he said. “It’s going to be OK.”

“They’re keeping me up and being energetic with a lot of love,” he added.

Watching his son improve by the day is also giving him lots of hope, he said.

JJ will be laid to rest on Monday. To help offset funeral expenses and help pay for continued care for their 1-year-old, the couple set up a GoFundMe page for contributions: gofund.me/c38a808d