Pair charged in Eutawville burglary

Two people are accused of breaking into a Eutawville home in April.

Richard Johnathan Liles, 36, of 1301 Erckmann Drive Lot 4B, Mt. Pleasant and Babette L. Yannacey, 59, of 4320 Barnwell Avenue Apt. 1, North Charleston are both facing one count each of first-degree burglary, criminal conspiracy and grand larceny valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.

Deputies took Liles into custody in August, but Yannacey was taken into custody on Thursday.

Arrest warrants allege both confessed that they burglarized a Cypress Shores Road home on April 2.

An incident report states the following items were stolen: an AR-15 rifle, a 12-gauge shotgun with a logo of a law enforcement agency on it, 200 DVDs, a 46-inch Sanyo flatscreen television, two satellite boxes, a JBL sound bar, two NASCAR headsets, three cordless DeWalt drills, two power drills, five hammers and other tools.

The value of the stolen property was $8,000, according to warrants. Some of the items were recovered.