Overturned truck, asphalt block highway in Orangeburg County

An overturned dump truck temporarily blocked traffic on Binnicker Bridge Road, near Cope Road, in Orangeburg County on Friday afternoon.
The dump truck overturned, spilling its load of asphalt into the roadway at 11:44 a.m., S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said.
Non-life threatening injuries were reported, Tidwell said.
The portion of Binnicker Bridge Road, also known as S.C. Highway 70, between Cope Road and Willow Swamp Road remained closed into the early afternoon hours, but reopened.
Emergency crews and the S.C. Department of Transportation worked to clear the road.
