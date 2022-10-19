‘Overcomers together’: Domestic violence walk on Saturday

An inaugural domestic violence prevention and deliverance walk will get underway on Saturday, Oct. 22, outside of the Orangeburg County Courthouse, event organizer Yolanda Robinson-Durham said.

It’s scheduled for 8:30 a.m. until noon, starting at 1406 Amelia Street and ending at the Downtown Orangeburg Market Pavilion, located at 1326 Russell St.

Robinson-Durham said the event is called the “Walk of Jericho” and is based on the Bible passage of “Joshua,” chapter 6, verses 1 through 27. Joshua led the Israelites around the walled city of Jericho seven times and the walls fell down.

Robinson-Durham said participants in Saturday’s event will walk around the courthouse seven times and then a victory lap, ending at the market on Russell Street.

“In 2002, physical domestic violence came upon me and caused strife to my life, but God fully delivered me in 2018. God recently gave me instructions to reach out to the people and let them know they can be delivered from violence,” she said.

She noted that for years, she referred to herself as a “victim” of domestic violence, even though her perpetrator had been convicted and she was no longer in that relationship.

She soon discovered the power of referring to herself as an “overcomer” instead, she said.

She wants other people to experience the freedom in being an overcomer too, she said.

“I want everyone to come out. Let the walls come down,” she said. “We will be overcomers together.”

The event is free and open to the public.