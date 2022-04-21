Orangeburg woman wakes to find gunman

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

An Orangeburg woman woke up early Wednesday to find a gunman next to her bed, according to an incident report.

The Ellis Avenue woman said the man tapped her with his gun around 2:45 a.m., telling her that "I'm not going to shoot you, just give me all your stuff.”

He already had her cellphones in his hand. He demanded she open them up and erase them.

The woman said she opened the phones up so gunman could reset them.

The gunman then picked up a bank debit card on the woman's dresser and asked for her personal identification number, according to the report.

He left her residence through the back door.

The woman then went to a neighbor's residence and called 911.

The value of the stolen items is estimated at $1,500.

The woman described the gunman as a light-skinned black male wearing a blue ski mask and a blue or gray jacket.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office

An Orangeburg woman says a female tried to run her over after the woman’s daughter got into an argument with the female on the social networking service TikTok, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The woman was in her Deerbrook Lane driveway shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday when the female tried to hit her with her vehicle, the report said.

The woman said she was sticking a middle finger at the female, the report said.

Deputies found fresh vehicle tire tracks on the edge of the road next to the woman's property and determined that the vehicle did come within six feet of the woman, according to the incident report.

